Voting on electing member of Constitutional Court kicks off in Parliament

YEREVAN, MAY 4, ARMENPRESS. The voting on electing a member of the Constitutional Court has kicked off in the Armenian parliament on May 4, reports Armenpress.

The voting will continue until 11:30 after which the Counting Committee will release the results.

The Tsarukyan and Yelk factions of the parliament announced that they will not participate in the voting.

The member of the Constitutional Court is elected by at least 3/5 (63 MPs) of the total number of MPs.

The President of Armenia has nominated Emil Babayan’s candidacy for the position.

