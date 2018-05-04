Acclaimed physicist F. Aharonian calls for revitalization of Armenian science potential

YEREVAN, MAY 4, ARMENPRESS. Many years have already passed since independence and it’s time to make fundamental changes in the science sector, acclaimed physicist Felix Aharonian told ARMENPRESS. Aharonian, a renowned astrophysicist, is a laureate of the V. Ambartsumian International Science Prize and the Bruno Rossi Prize. Aharonian is a Professor of Astrophysics, Dublin Institute for Advanced Studies (DIAS), Dublin, Ireland and Head of High Energy Astrophysics Theory Group, Max Planck Institute for Nuclear Physics (MPIK), Heidelberg, Germany. He is a recognized authority on the origin of cosmic rays, and has written books and research papers on astroparticle physics, and cosmology.

In an interview to ARMENPRESS, Aharonian mentioned that numerous changes happened in the science sector in the past 20-30 years in the world. According to the physicist, it is necessary to understand modern trends in international scientific centers and to design plans for forming primary scientific directions in Armenia.

“As a scientist I was formed in the Soviet Union, I speak about both good and bad sides of that period of time. But I find it wrong to after so many years to sit and say that everything was good in the Soviet times while today the funding for science is little and that is why we have such a situation. The role of the Soviet times is being exaggerated a bit. Ways for elevating the science sector to a new level must be sought instead of saying there is no money,” Felix Aharonian said.

To what extent is it accurate to keep 5-6 institutes of the same direction, for example physics, argues Aharonian. He says it is a luxury even for countries with much greater budgets.

“If you separate 3-4 scientists from each institute, then overall you’ll have 20 high class professionals. They in turn will gather around themselves young people and this will be completely enough for Armenia in case of several directions of physics. It will be correct to select several modern directions and develop them, there is no need to keep institutes in all directions whatsoever. Whoever would become an academician in the Soviet times would open a separate institute, and this became a legacy. There are many institutes today in Armenia, which were in demand 40-50 years ago,” he said.

Regarding physics and astrophysics, Aharonian argues that all active physics institutes and scientific research centers should be merged where several efficient departments will operate. Aharonian pointed out the Weizmann Institute of Science of Israel as an example. The physicist says he is sure that a similar center can be founded in Armenia, which will also be appealing for foreign experts.

“Indeed, a scientist must be ensured and not think about household issues, but rather focus on work, but at the same time saying all the time that there is no money and doing nothing is inappropriate. It is even possible to do something with the current funding, the way can be found in the current conditions. In the first 10 or 20 years of independence it was understandable that reforms were being done, but now it is time,” he said.

With regret he mentioned that he doesn’t yet see the desire and positive steps in Armenia for drastic improvement of the sector.

“One must be a professional in any work, regardless if you are a scientist, a barista or a tailor. This requires daily hard work, self-confidence on abilities, but at the same time modesty, desire to walk in line with time and ability,” he said.

The full interview is available in Armenian.

