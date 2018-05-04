Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   4 May

Tsarukyan, Yelk factions withdraw from voting for election of Constitutional Court member


YEREVAN, MAY 4, ARMENPRESS. The opposition factions Tsarukyan and Yelk will not participate in the voting for electing a member of the Constitutional Court.

Tsarukyan faction MP Naira Zohrabyan and Yelk faction MP Artak Zeylanyan announced about the withdrawal.

The voting is expected to begin 10:30.

Emil Babayan was nominated for the position by the Armenian President.

ENGLISH: Editor/Translator - Stepan Kocharyan




