Tsarukyan, Yelk factions withdraw from voting for election of Constitutional Court member

YEREVAN, MAY 4, ARMENPRESS. The opposition factions Tsarukyan and Yelk will not participate in the voting for electing a member of the Constitutional Court.

Tsarukyan faction MP Naira Zohrabyan and Yelk faction MP Artak Zeylanyan announced about the withdrawal.

The voting is expected to begin 10:30.

Emil Babayan was nominated for the position by the Armenian President.

ENGLISH: Editor/Translator - Stepan Kocharyan