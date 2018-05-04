Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   4 May

Parliament sitting: Voting for election of Constitutional Court member expected


YEREVAN, MAY 4, ARMENPRESS. The second session of the 4-day sitting of the Armenian parliament kicked off with 78 lawmakers in attendance.

Members of Parliament are set to vote for previously debated issues.

At 10:30, the voting for electing a member of the Constitutional Court will begin. The President of Armenia has nominated Emil Babayan for the position.

 

