Parliament sitting: Voting for election of Constitutional Court member expected

YEREVAN, MAY 4, ARMENPRESS. The second session of the 4-day sitting of the Armenian parliament kicked off with 78 lawmakers in attendance.

Members of Parliament are set to vote for previously debated issues.

At 10:30, the voting for electing a member of the Constitutional Court will begin. The President of Armenia has nominated Emil Babayan for the position.

ENGLISH: Editor/Translator - Stepan Kocharyan