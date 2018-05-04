Parliament sitting: Voting for election of Constitutional Court member expected
YEREVAN, MAY 4, ARMENPRESS. The second session of the 4-day sitting of the Armenian parliament kicked off with 78 lawmakers in attendance.
Members of Parliament are set to vote for previously debated issues.
At 10:30, the voting for electing a member of the Constitutional Court will begin. The President of Armenia has nominated Emil Babayan for the position.
ENGLISH: Editor/Translator - Stepan Kocharyan
