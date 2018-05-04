LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 03-05-18

LONDON, MAY 4, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 3 May:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 0.75% to $2270.00, copper price down by 0.03% to $6820.00, lead price down by 0.43% to $2325.00, nickel price up by 2.12% to $13970.00, tin price down by 0.17% to $21175.00, zinc price down by 1.06% to $3078.00, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price stood at $90500.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.