Armenia is committed to principles of democracy and rule of law – Armenian President holds telephone conversation with CoE Secretary General

YEREVAN, MAY 3, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian held a telephone conversation with Secretary General of the Council of Europe Thorbjørn Jagland on May 3.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the President’s Office, the interlocutors discussed the domestic political situation in Armenia, highlighting the solution of the situation through constructive dialogue in the framework of the Constitution and legislation.

President Sarkissian highly appreciated the support of the CoE to the reforms in Armenia and reaffirmed Armenia’s commitment to the principles of democracy and rule of law.

Thorbjørn Jagland underlined the readiness of the Council of Europe to provide support for legislative reforms in case of necessity.

President Sarkissian invited the Secretary General of the Council of Europe to visit Armenia whenever he finds convenient.

English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan