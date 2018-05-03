Armen Sarkissian and Alan Duncan discuss domestic political situation in Armenia

YEREVAN, MAY 3, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian held a telephone conversation with British Minister of State for Europe and the Americas Alan Duncan on May 3.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the President’s Office, the interlocutors discussed the domestic political situation in Armenia. The sides highlighted the solution of the situation through constructive dialogue in the framework of the Constitution and legislation.

English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan