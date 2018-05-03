Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   3 May

Armen Sarkissian and Alan Duncan discuss domestic political situation in Armenia


YEREVAN, MAY 3, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian held a telephone conversation with British Minister of State for Europe and the Americas Alan Duncan on May 3.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the President’s Office, the interlocutors discussed the domestic political situation in Armenia. The sides highlighted the solution of the situation through constructive dialogue in the framework of the Constitution and legislation.

English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration