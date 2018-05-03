Giorgi Margvelashvili invites President Sarkissian to participate in festive events marking 100th anniversary of establishment of Republic of Georgia

YEREVAN, MAY 3, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian held a telephone conversation with Georgian President Giorgi Margvelashvili on May 3. The interlocutors discussed the situation in Armenia.

Issues on the agenda of Armenian-Georgian relations were also touched upon.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the President’s Office, President Margvelashvili invited the Armenian President to visit Tbilisi on May 26 to participate in festive events marking the 100th anniversary of the establishment of the Republic of Georgia.

English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan