Davit Sahakyan released from post of Deputy Minister of Education and Science

YEREVAN, MAY 3, ARMENPRESS. By the decision of acting Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan, Davit Sahakyan has been released from the post of Deputy Minister of Education and Science according to his application, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Government of Armenia.

Sahakyan was appointed to that post in December, 2016.

