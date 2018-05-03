Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   3 May

Davit Sahakyan released from post of Deputy Minister of Education and Science


YEREVAN, MAY 3, ARMENPRESS. By the decision of acting Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan, Davit Sahakyan has been released from the post of Deputy Minister of Education and Science according to his application, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Government of Armenia.

Sahakyan was appointed to that post in December, 2016.

English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration