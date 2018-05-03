Markedonov reaffirms Russia’s exclusive role in Armenia’s security

YEREVAN, MAY 3, ARMENPRESS. Russian political scientist Sergey Markedonov thinks that Russia’s role in the security of Armenia is exclusive and that fact is comprehended both in the world and Armenia. Referring to the fact that street protest leader Nikol Pashinyan and the “Yelk” bloc that supports him have sometimes spoken against different aspects of relations with Russia, Sergey Markedonov noted that it has been announced several times that Russia will remain a friendly and allied country for Armenia. “Even State Duma Deputy Leonid Kalashnikov, who is suspicious towards mass protests in post-Soviet countries, announced after meeting with Pashinyan that he will continue developing relations with Russia”, ARMENPRESS reports the political scientist as saying during a press conference. He noted that different politicians have made different announcements over Russia at different times, which later changed. He noted that it’s normal when an opposition figure criticizes the authorities, since it’s the function of the opposition.

As refers to the relations with the West, Sergey Markedonov expressed an opinion that the West cannot offer much to Armenia. “What can the West offer Armenia? NATO – a member of which is Turkey? This country is not just a member, but is the second in terms of troops in ANTO. Will the Americans worsen their relations with Turkey for the sake of the future of Armenia? Of course not. This means that this vector is closed in some sense”, the speaker said.

To the question if Russia can stop selling arms to Azerbaijan, Sergey Markedonov said, “I think that Azerbaijan is an important partner for Russia, since first of all, we share border with them, while no one chooses his neighbors. If we worsen our relations with Azerbaijan and they take the path of Georgia, we will have to unfriendly countries in Caucasus. By the way, Armenia will not benefit from it, since Russia will not be able to exert pressure on Baku. As refers to arms supplies, Russia is not the only military-technical partner of Azerbaijan. Azerbaijan cooperates also with Israel, Ukraine and Turkey”.

On April 23, at 16:00, Armenia’s Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan resigned as widespread protests entered the 11th day. On the same day, as required by law, the government resigned.

First Deputy PM Karen Karapetyan was named acting PM at an emergency Cabinet meeting.

After nearly 9 hours of debates on electing a Prime Minister on May 1, with opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan being the sole candidate, the Armenian parliament failed to make the election as 56 lawmakers voted against and 45 lawmakers voted in favor.

The second round of the election for Prime Minister will take place May 8, at 12:00 in the Armenian parliament.

The ruling Republican Party (RPA) announced that they will not nominate a candidate for PM and will support the candidate nominated by the 1/3 of the total MPs.

Tsarukyan, ARF and Yelk factions announced endorsing Pashinyan’s candidacy. Nikol Pashinyan was officially nominated as candidate of Prime Minister of Armenia at the National Assembly of Armenia on May 3. His candidacy is supported by over 1/3 of the total MPs.

