Nikol Pashinyan holds meetings with foreign Ambassadors

YEREVAN, MAY 3, ARMENPRESS. Candidate of Prime Minister of Armenia, MP Nikol Pashinyan has held meetings with a number of foreign Ambassadors in Armenia. ARMENPRESS reports the MP made a note on his Facebook page, informing that he has met with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Russia to Armenia Ivan Volynkin, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the USA to Armenia Richard Mills, Head of the EU Delegation to Armenia, Ambassador Piotr Świtalski, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Georgia to Armenia Giorgi Saganelidze.

“I informed the Ambassadors about the agreements aimed at solving the domestic political crisis. We also discussed other issues referring to bilateral relations. Meetings with diplomats accredited in Armenia will continue”, Pashinyan wrote.

Nikol Pashinyan was officially nominated as candidate of Prime Minister of Armenia at the National Assembly of Armenia on May 3. His candidacy was supported by over 1/3 of the total MPs. The election will take place on May 8.

English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan