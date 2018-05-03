Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 03-05-18

YEREVAN, 3 MAY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 3 May, USD exchange rate is up by 1.42 drams to 484.71 drams. EUR exchange rate is up by 1.17 drams to 581.17 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate is up by 0.06 drams to 7.65 drams. GBP exchange rate is down by 0.63 drams to 659.30 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price is up by 14.48 drams to 20324.37 drams. Silver price is up by 2.30 drams to 254.79 drams. Platinum price is up by 9.88 drams to 13978.66 drams.