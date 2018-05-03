Asian Stocks - 03-05-18
TOKYO, 3 MAY, ARMENPRESS. Asian main indexes values for 3 May:
“Armenpress” reports the value of Japanese NIKKEI stood at 22472.78 points, Japanese TOPIX stood at 1771.52 points. Chinese Shanghai Composite is up by 0.64% to 3100.86 points, and HANG SENG is down by 1.34% to 30313.37 points.
