Asian Stocks - 03-05-18

TOKYO, 3 MAY, ARMENPRESS. Asian main indexes values for 3 May:

“Armenpress” reports the value of Japanese NIKKEI stood at 22472.78 points, Japanese TOPIX stood at 1771.52 points. Chinese Shanghai Composite is up by 0.64% to 3100.86 points, and HANG SENG is down by 1.34% to 30313.37 points.