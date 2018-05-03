One killed, one wounded in armed assault on Yerevan bank – Police

YEREVAN, MAY 3, ARMENPRESS. The Yerevan Police release details over the armed assault on the HSBC bank’s branch located in the Komitas avenue-Gyulbenkyan street intersection, reports Armenpress.

The Police were notified about the armed assault on May 3, at 14:25. It was found out that an unknown man armed with a knife, grenade and a rifle, entered the bank, wounded two employees, one of whom died. The man has stolen money and escaped, but not so far. The criminal also wounded one of the police officers who arrived in the scene, but he was quickly neutralized and transported to police.

The details of the incident are being clarified.

Investigation is underway.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan