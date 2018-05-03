LIVE UPDATES: Armed assault on Yerevan bank: perpetrator arrested

YEREVAN, MAY 3, ARMENPRESS. An armed attack occurred on the HSBC bank’s branch in Yerevan's Komitas avenue.

15:46 – Deputy police chief of Yerevan Artak Poghosyan informs that the amount of money stolen is being clarified. The money was found not so far from the bank. Three people were wounded in the attack, but one of them, the bank’s security guard, has died.

15:40 - Sona Truzyan, adviser to the Chairmen of the Investigative Committee, told Armenpress that according to preliminary data, one person was killed, another was seriously wounded in the attack. The perpetrator of the attack has been arrested. Investigation has been launched, the details of the incident are being clarified.

15:39 – The Police released details over the assault on the bank. The Police was notified about the armed assault on May 3, at 14:25. “It was found out that an unknown man armed with a knife, grenade and a rifle, entered the bank, wounded two employees, one of whom died. The man has stolen money and escaped, but not so far.

The criminal also wounded one of the police officers who arrived in the scene. The criminal was quickly neutralized and transported to police.

The details of the incident are being clarified.

Investigation is underway”.

ARMENPRESS reporters group is working at the scene.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan