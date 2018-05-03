MP Nikol Pashinyan releases details from meeting with RPA faction head

YEREVAN, MAY 3, ARMENPRESS. MP Nikol Pashinyan, candidate for Prime Minister of Armenia nominated by three factions of the Parliament, posted a video on Facebook, stating that he had a meeting with head of the ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) faction Vahram Baghdasaryan who reaffirmed their faction’s stance on the election of the PM, reports Armenpress.

“I had a meeting with the RPA faction head Vahram Baghdasaryan, and during the meeting he reaffirmed that their faction will support the people’s candidate to be elected as prime minister. Yes, these statements were made before our meeting, but reaffirming that stance during a personal meeting I consider important”, Pashinyan said.

He informed that the signatures necessary for his nomination already exist, and at the moment the necessary formulations are being carried out in the staff. “We can consider my nomination as an established fact”, he said.

Pashinyan called on citizens to gather in Republic Square on May 8, at 11:00, and follow live the election process of the PM in the Parliament.

After nearly 9 hours of debates on electing a Prime Minister on May 1, with opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan being the sole candidate, the Armenian parliament failed to make the election as 56 lawmakers voted against and 45 lawmakers voted in favor.

Pashinyan was nominated by the opposition Yelk faction.

Two other factions – Tsarukyan and the ARF – have endorsed the opposition MP's candidacy.

Pashinyan needed at least 53 votes to be elected Prime Minister.

The second round of the election for Prime Minister will take place May 8, at 12:00 in the Armenian parliament.

In the second round, candidates nominated by at least one third of the total number of MPs are entitled to participate in the election. If a Prime Minister isn’t elected in the second round also, the parliament is dissolved by virtue of law.

Tsarukyan, ARF and Yelk factions announced endorsing Pashinyan’s candidacy. The ruling Republican Party (RPA) announced that they will not nominate a candidate for PM and will support the candidate nominated by the 1/3 of the total MPs.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan