Lithuanian parliament approves Armenia-EU Agreement at first reading

YEREVAN, MAY 3, ARMENPRESS. The Seimas (Parliament) of Lithuania unanimously approved the Armenia-EU Agreement at the first reading, Tigran Mkrtchyan – Armenia’s Ambassador to Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia, said on Twitter, reports Armenpress.

“The legislative body of Lithuania, the Seimas, has just approved the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA) at the first reading with 81 votes in favor and 0 against. We hope Lithuania will completely ratify it in the nearest future”, Mkrtchyan said.

Armenia and the European Union signed the CEPA in Brussels on November 24, 2017. Among the EU member states Estonia and Latvia have already ratified the Agreement.

The Armenian Parliament has ratified the CEPA on April 11, 2018.

