Acting PM of Armenia issues congratulatory message on World Press Freedom Day

YEREVAN, MAY 3, ARMENPRESS. Acting Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan on May 3 issued a congratulatory message on the World Press Freedom Day, the government told Armenpress.

“Dear representatives of the mass media, dear journalists,

I congratulate you on the World Press Freedom Day and wish that your mind and writing are always directed to Armenia’s strengthening.

We all have to do everything to make our country better, more powerful, and you have a very great mission in this process.

You are the force which has a duty not only to raise issues and problems concerning to the society, but also to form a character of a patriotic citizen concerned over his/her country’s future.

In line with the political forces, leadership and opposition, civil society, you as well are responsible for forming a more tolerant environment in our country, an environment where we will listen to and perceive the opinion of others, but even if you do not agree with this, let’s be more kind, show more loving and respectful attitude towards each other. Forming such a tolerant environment is the duty of all of us.

I once again congratulate you on your professional holiday and wish you good spring mood”.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan