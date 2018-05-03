Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   3 May

Armenian President holds meeting with Ambassadors of several CIS states


YEREVAN, MAY 3, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian on May 3 received Ambassadors Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Belarus, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan and chargé d'affaires of Ukraine, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

Issues relating to the bilateral cooperation agenda were discussed during the meeting.

The officials exchanged views on the current domestic political situation in Armenia.

