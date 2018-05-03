MP Aghvan Vardanyan submits resignation application

YEREVAN, MAY 3, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of the Parliament of Armenia Ara Babloyan issued a statement according to which MP Aghvan Vardanyan has submitted a resignation application, the Parliament told Armenpress.

“Member of Parliament Aghvan Vardanyan today submitted a resignation application”, the statement said.

Aghvan Vardanyan, Secretary of the ARF faction of the Armenian parliament, said during parliamentary hearings on May 1 that he will not participate in the voting for the election of Prime Minister.

Vardanyan emphasized that he represents a party and a faction, which has a decision on voting in favor of Nikol Pashinyan, therefore he is ready to resign if his party demands.

On the same day the ARF Armenia Supreme Body issued a statement noting that the opinion of Vardanyan is his personal decision and isn’t in line with the official stance of the ARF. “A gross disciplinary violation was committed, which will be subject to examination. Therefore, the ARF Armenia Supreme Body demands Aghvan Vardanyan to step down as Member of Parliament”, ARF said.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan