Artsakh Defense Army denies another Azerbaijani media reports on targeting civilians

YEREVAN, MAY 3, ARMENPRESS. The Azerbaijani media outlets on May 3 spread another disinformation according to which the Armenian forces shelled last night at the direction of civilians carrying out renovation and repair works near Jamanli village of Aghdam region as a result of which the equipment working in the scene was damaged.

The defense ministry of Artsakh issued a statement in this regard, denying the Azerbaijani media reports.

The statement says: “The Defense Ministry of the Republic of Artsakh denies the aforementioned information pursuing provocative goals by Baku and once again reminds that the Defense Army units have never targeted and will never target the civilian population.

As always, the Armed Forces of Artsakh continue adhering to the ceasefire regime established in the line of contact and never act in the role of an attacker”.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan