EEC’s Sargsyan and Kazakh President discuss preparation of upcoming Council sitting

YEREVAN, MAY 3, ARMENPRESS. Tigran Sargsyan, Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) and Kazakhstan’s President Nursultan Nazarbayev discussed the preparation for the upcoming Supreme Eurasian Economic Council sitting on May 2 in Astana.

“At the directive of the Council I would like to discuss several details with you on how to hold the Supreme Council sitting more productively, which issues require special attention, and discuss issues relating to deepening of integration,” Sargsyan said. The sides discussed issues relating to further deepening of Eurasian integration, EEC said.

The President of Kazakhstan noted the high results of the Eurasian Economic Union’s activities, as well as the growing interest of other countries for the union.

“2017 was successful. Trade turnover between our countries grew 27%. We see great interest towards our union, today more than 40 countries are cooperating with us. We are meeting with you on the eve of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council sitting, with all points of its agenda being agreed upon. We will discuss uneasy issues, which will relate, among others, to sanctions,” the President said.

Tigran Sargsyan congratulated President Nazarbayev on the Day of Unity of People of Kazakhstan and wished prosperity to the country. Sargsyan also briefed the Kazakh President on the ongoing activities of the EEU.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan