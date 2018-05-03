Three parliamentary factions launch petition for nominating Pashinyan’s candidacy for PM

YEREVAN, MAY 3, ARMENPRESS. The works on nominating Yelk faction head Nikol Pashinyan’s candidacy for the Prime Minister in the second round of vote are underway.

Three parliamentary factions – Yelk, Tsarukyan and the ARF, collect the necessary 35 signatures for nominating Pashinyan’s candidacy, Ararat Mirzoyan – Yelk faction MP, told reporters in the Parliament, Armenpress reports.

“The works are underway. Signatures are being collected in the three factions. I think today or tomorrow we will nominate Nikol Pashinyan’s candidacy [for PM]”, he said.

Commenting on the May 1 voting on electing a Prime Minister during which ruling RPA faction MP Felix Tsolakyan voted in favor of Pashinyan, Ararat Mirzoyan said he shows a great respect towards Tsolakyan, that respect existed also before the voting. “I have heard many positive opinions about him as a person, as a professional. That respect really exists towards him”, Mirzoyan noted.

As for the proposals to appoint Felix Tsolakyan as the head of the National Security Service in the future government if Pashinyan is elected as PM, MP Mirzoyan said there have been such proposals. “We have said that we consider any well-grounded, program proposal, candidacy. No meeting took place with Felix Tsolakyan, and I think it would be disrespectful towards him and us to meet with him and discuss that opportunity after that voting. There is no issue in this process on giving a position for voting”, he said.

Asked whether there are possible cadres who will be in the future government, Mirzoyan stated: “There are many possible cadres, but I will not mention their names at this moment. I have said that no honest and professional person should worry about what will happen to him/her. People, who can contribute to Armenia’s development within the policy we have and are going to propose, will continue working”, Ararat Mirzoyan said.

Commenting on the possibility to form a coalition with the Tsarukyan bloc in the future, MP Mirzoyan said they have called for solidarity, they have said that everything is transparent and public and there is no bargaining. “In honor of the Tsarukyan bloc, the ARF faction representatives, the Yelk faction, all understand these messages quite well, everyone is happy with the ongoing processes. As of now no discussion, no bargaining have taken place, and I think it is not suitable for the awakening that now exists in Armenia. But as for coalition, let’s not hurry”, he said.

After nearly 9 hours of debates on electing a Prime Minister on May 1, with opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan being the sole candidate, the Armenian parliament failed to make the election as 56 lawmakers voted against and 45 lawmakers voted in favor.

Pashinyan was nominated by the opposition Yelk faction.

Two other factions – Tsarukyan and the ARF – have endorsed the opposition MP's candidacy.

Pashinyan needed at least 53 votes to be elected Prime Minister.

The second round of the election for Prime Minister will take place May 8, at 12:00 in the Armenian parliament.

In the second round, candidates nominated by at least one third of the total number of MPs are entitled to participate in the election. If a Prime Minister isn’t elected in the second round also, the parliament is dissolved by virtue of law.

Tsarukyan, ARF and Yelk factions announced endorsing Pashinyan’s candidacy. The ruling Republican Party (RPA) announced that they will not nominate a candidate for PM and will support the candidate nominated by the 1/3 of the total MPs.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan