EEC’s Tigran Sargsyan, Kyrgyz President meet in Bishkek

YEREVAN, MAY 3, ARMENPRESS. Tigran Sargsyan, Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC), had a meeting with Kyrgyzstan’s President Sooronbay Zheenbekov in Bishkek. Sargsyan and Zheenbekov discussed the agenda of the upcoming Supreme Economic Council sitting, as well as issues of further development of the integration union, EEC said.

President Sooronbay Zheenbekov noted that the integration into the Eurasian Economic Union has always been and continues being a priority of Kyrgyzstan’s foreign economic policy.

“We attach great importance to this union and we seek further development of productive cooperation with member countries”, President Sooronbay Zheenbekov said.

Tigran Sargsyan said that the President’s active stance in Eurasian integration matters helps in advancing and deepening the integration project.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan