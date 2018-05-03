Today is World Press Freedom Day

YEREVAN, MAY 3, ARMENPRESS. 25 years ago the United Nations declared May 3 as the World Press Freedom Day, reports Armenpress.

On this day discussions are being organized in different countries of the world dedicated to the protection of media freedom, as well as to the memory of journalists killed while fulfilling their professional duties.

According to the Freedom House international organization’s Freedom of the Press 2017 report, in 31% of 199 countries of the world the press is free, in 36% - partly free, and in 33% - not free. According to that report, 3.4 billion people in the world live in countries with not-free press. Among those countries are Azerbaijan, Cuba, North Korea, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan and etc.

The leading countries in terms of media freedom are Norway, the Netherlands, Sweden, Belgium, Denmark, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Andorra and Finland.

According to specialists, the press freedom recorded the most serious retreat in the past 13 years. Shocking attacks on journalists and media outlets happened not only in authoritarian, but also democratic countries in 2016.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan