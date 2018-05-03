Lawmakers debate election of Constitutional Court member

YEREVAN, MAY 3, ARMENPRESS. Armenian lawmakers are debating the election of a Constitutional Court member.

Gevorg Kostanyan, chairman of the state-legal and human rights protection committee of the parliament, introduced candidate for the position Emil Babayan to lawmakers.

“We came to a conclusion that the Constitutional Court is a very important institution for us especially regarding legal development issues and human rights protection matters. I am calling on you, regardless of your party affiliation and political stances to respect Emil Babayan’s candidacy. We all need this,” Kostanyan said.

Kostanyan said he is sure that the election of Babayan as member of the Constitutional Court will contribute to the development of rights in the country.

Babayan thanked for being nominated, stressing that it is a great honor and responsibility.

“I am sure that because of the latest developments in Armenia your thoughts are occupied with the solution of very important political issues for our country. However I am sure that each of you, regardless of political stances, has one goal – to have and to convey to our people a democratic, legal and social Armenia. The Constitutional Court has very important significance here,” Babayan said.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan