Armenia cenbank issues silver commemorative coins

YEREVAN, MAY 3, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia has introduced from April 30 three silver commemorative coins – 100th Anniversary of First Armenian Republic (quantity 300, nominal value 5000 drams), 100th Anniversary of Sardarapat Heroic Battle (quantity 500, nominal value 1000 drams) and 2018 Fifa World Cup (quantity up to 5000, nominal value 100 drams), the Central Bank told ARMENPRESS.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan