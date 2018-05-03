US delegation led by Treasury Secretary arrives in China to negotiate over trade

YEREVAN, MAY 3, ARMENPRESS. The US delegation led by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin arrived in Beijing to hold talks over trade issues, Associated Press said, Interfax reports.

The delegation members are scheduled to meet with the Chinese top officials, including the chief economic adviser to President Xi Jinping.

“Our great financial team is in China trying to negotiate a level playing field on trade! I look forward to being with President Xi in the not too distant future. We will always have a good (great) relationship!”, US President Donald Trump tweeted.

