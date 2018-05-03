Parliament session kicks off – LIVE

YEREVAN, MAY 3, ARMENPRESS. The second session of the four-day sitting of the Armenian parliament has kicked off on May 3, reports Armenpress.

66 MPs were registered.

The May 2 session was cancelled due to absence of quorum.

In connection with the changes in the political situation, the Tsarukyan bloc said it stops the boycott and participates in the sessions.

12 issues are in the agenda of the sessions.

During the four-day sitting the lawmakers will debate the election of a member of the Constitutional Court. Speaker of the Parliament nominated Emil Babayan’s candidacy for the member of the Constitutional Court.

One position of a member of the Constitutional Court became vacant when Gagik Harutyunyan’s term in office ended.

