Nine killed in US military plane crash

YEREVAN, MAY 3, ARMENPRESS. All nine people aboard an aging cargo plane making its final military flight Wednesday were killed when the aircraft nosedived into a Georgia highway in the United States, CNN reported.

The Puerto Rico Air National Guard WC-130 was carrying nine crew members when it crashed, the Guard said in a statement. The 50 year-old plane was flying to Arizona, where it was to be decommissioned.

"Nine crew members died in the accident, but until their families and relatives are notified, we cannot give their names," Brig. Gen. Isabelo Rivera said. "Our prayers, thoughts and condolences to the families and loved ones of our aviators."

President Donald Trump tweeted his support.

"Please join me in thoughts and prayers for the victims, their families and the great men and women of the National Guard," he said.

All crew members were from Puerto Rico, officials said.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan