30 injured in London bonfire explosion
YEREVAN, MAY 3, ARMENPRESS. Nearly 30 people were injured in a bonfire explosion during Lag BaOmer Jewish celebrations in London, the British daily Express reported on Thursday.
The explosion in the city's Stamford Hill may have been caused by a mobile phone, according to the report.
Conflicting reports emerged on the cause of the blast, with some claiming that negligent use of fuel is behind the explosion.
English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan
12:24, 05.01.2018
