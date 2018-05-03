30 injured in London bonfire explosion

YEREVAN, MAY 3, ARMENPRESS. Nearly 30 people were injured in a bonfire explosion during Lag BaOmer Jewish celebrations in London, the British daily Express reported on Thursday.

The explosion in the city's Stamford Hill may have been caused by a mobile phone, according to the report.

Conflicting reports emerged on the cause of the blast, with some claiming that negligent use of fuel is behind the explosion.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan