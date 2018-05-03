LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 02-05-18

LONDON, MAY 3, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 2 May:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 1.21% to $2253.00, copper price up by 0.02% to $6822.00, lead price down by 0.21% to $2335.00, nickel price down by 0.65% to $13680.00, tin price up by 0.76% to $21210.00, zinc price down by 1.88% to $3111.00, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price up by 1.69% to $90500.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.