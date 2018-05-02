Armen Sarkissian, Federica Mogherini discuss domestic political situation in Armenia

YEREVAN, MAY 2, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian had a telephone conversation with High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini on May 2.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the President’s Office, Federica Mogherini reaffirmed EU’s support to Armenia in efforts to create a prosperous and democratic society in Armenia.

The interlocutors discussed the situation in Armenia, highlighting constructive dialogue for solving the issue within exclusively constitutional and legal framework.

English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan