Wrestler Maksim Hakobyan becomes Europe Champion

YEREVAN, MAY 2, ARMENPRESS. Greco-Roman wrestler world champion became Europe champion for the first time in his career.

ARMENPRESS reports the Armenian wrestler was competing with Viktor Sasunovsky from Belarus. The Armenian won with a score of 9:0.

Maksim Manukyan became world champion in 2017 in Paris.

The competition takes place at the Russian city of Kaspiysky. It kicked off on April 30 and will be finished on May 6.

English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan