His Holiness Aram I salutes peaceful popular movement in Armenia aimed at establishment of justice

YEREVAN, MAY 2, ARMENPRESS. Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia Aram I held a telephone conversation with opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan, during which he saluted the peaceful popular movement in Armenia aimed at the establishment of justice.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Great House of Cilicia, His Holiness praised Nikol Pashinyan for his efforts to overcome the crisis through constitutional measures.

Aram I said that the continuation of this situation can be disastrous for Armenia, shaking the fundaments of the Armenian statehood. He stressed that it’s necessary to find a speedy solution in the spirit of mutual understanding and tolerance, based on the national interests of Armenia. Aram I also conveyed his visions on solving the situation to Nikol Pashinyan.

Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia Aram I also held telephone conversations with President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian, Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II and Preisdent of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan.

English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan