Wrestler Karen Aslanyan becomes bronze medalist of European Championship


YEREVAN, MAY 2, ARMENPRESS. Greco-Roman wrestler Karen Aslanyan became bronze medalist of European Championship.

ARMENPRESS reports the Armenian wrestler was competing with Polish wrestler David Karetsinsky. The Armenian won with a score of 7:2.

The competition takes place at the Russian city of Kaspiysky. It kicked off on April 30 and will be finished on May 6.

