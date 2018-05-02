Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   2 May

President Sarkissian holds telephone conversation with Georgian PM


YEREVAN, MAY 2, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian held a telephone conversation with Prime Minister of Georgia Giorgi Kvirikashvili on May 2.

The interlocutors discussed the situation in Armenia.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the President’s Office, issues of Armenian-Georgian cooperation were also discussed.

English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan




