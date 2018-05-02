Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   2 May

URGENT: Armenia will have Prime Minister on May 8, RPA will not nominate candidate for PM


YEREVAN, MAY 2, ARMENPRESS. Armenia will have a Prime Minister on May 8 and the Republican Party will support the candidate nominated by the 1/3 of the total MPs (35 MP).  The RPA will not nominate its own candidate, ARMENPRESS reports head of RPA parliamentary faction Vahram Baghdasaryan announced.

