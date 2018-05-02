Yerevan police probe CivilNet journalist’s report on obstruction of press freedom

YEREVAN, MAY 2, ARMENPRESS. Ani Grigoryan, a reporter of CivilNet, filed a report to police on April 21 claiming to have been obstructed while on duty in Babajanyan Street, Yerevan. The reporter claimed that an unknown man had stolen her mobile phone and obstructed her

Gor Abrahamyan, adviser to the Prosecutor General of Armenia, said on Facebook that a criminal case has been launched in the Nor Nork Police Department of Yerevan regarding the incident.

The criminal case has been forwarded to the investigative committee for further proceedings, Abrahamyan said.

