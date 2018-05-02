Catholicos Aram I phones Nikol Pashinyan

YEREVAN, MAY 2, ARMENPRESS. Opposition leader from the Yelk faction Nikol Pashinyan and Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia Aram I have held a phone conversation.

“Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia Aram I called [me] a short while ago. His Holiness welcomes our movement. We discussed the current domestic political situation in Armenia and possible solutions,” Pashinyan said on Facebook.

The Catholicosate of the Great House of Cilicia has confirmed that the phone conversation took place.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan