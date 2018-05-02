Ruling party hasn’t discussed nominating PM candidate, says HHK lawmaker

YEREVAN, MAY 2, ARMENPRESS. Republican (HHK) lawmaker Gevorg Kostanyan says he doesn’t want to make predictions regarding the steps and stance of the ruling party (HHK) in the second round of election of a Prime Minister.

Speaking to reporters in the parliament, Kostanyan was asked if it is possible that the HHK will nominate a candidate in the second round. The Republican MP, a former Prosecutor General, said this issue hasn’t been discussed yet.

“I don’t know. This issue hasn’t been discussed yet. When a discussion will happen you will know about it. I don’t have information,” Kostanyan said.

Asked if he thinks it is possible that new HHK lawmakers vote in favor of Pashinyan in the second round, Kostanyan said he never does predictions.

Kostanyan found it difficult to answer on how he sees a way out of the situation. “It is a difficult situation, and you are asking difficult questions, answers to which I don’t have. It’s not that I find there to be no solution, I rather don’t find answers to your questions,” he said.

Asked if it can be assumed that the HHK is going for failing the second round of election to lead to snap elections, Kostanyan said: “I don’t think there are absolute grounds for making such conclusion, however I can’t even rule it out. It is more of an issue of political appropriateness. There are legal solutions for all possible options, while the selection of each of those [solutions] is simply a matter of political appropriateness”.

The second round of election of a Prime Minister will take place May 8.

