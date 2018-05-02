Defense Army denies Azerbaijani information about moving Artsakh’s military units to Armenia

YEREVAN, MAY 2, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh’s Defense Ministry denies the information spread by Baku that allegedly “army units are moved to Armenia from Artsakh to oppress domestic developments in Armenia”, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Defense Ministry of the Republic of Artsakh.

The statement issued by the Defense Army reads as follows,

“Azerbaijani media (particularly armiya.az website) spreads information that allegedly “army units are moved to Armenia from Artsakh to oppress domestic developments in Armenia”.

Artsakh’s Defense Ministry denies the information spread by Baku and urges our citizens not to submit to the provocations of the adversary, particularly under the light that the only and key mission of the Armed Forces of Artsakh is to defend the country from external enemy but not to take actions against its own people.

Moreover, in the light of the activation of the adversary in the recent days on Artsakh-Azerbaijan contact line, the intensive move and mobilization of Azerbaijani troops and the unpredictable consequences of these actions, the Defense Army Command Staff carry out consistent works to keep the frontline of the Republic impregnable also by increasing the number of personnel on duty, rather than reducing it.

Defense Army front line units continue to supervise the situation and are ready to take any action stemming from the situation.

English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan