Acting minister Martirosyan receives President of San Jose State University Mary Papazian

YEREVAN, MAY 2, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s acting minister of transport, communication and information technologies Vahan Martirosyan received the delegation of the San Jose State University of California led by President Mary Papazian, the ministry told Armenpress.

The guests introduced the purpose of their visit and said they are interested in the activity of Armenia’s ICT field, are aware of many talented young people engaged in this sphere and want to implement educational programs in several universities of Armenia.

The acting minister said in the past years this field recorded a great progress, registering 30% growth in 2017. And this was contributed by the educational programs being implemented not only in the capital, but also provinces. Vahan Martirosyan introduced the guests on the activities of technology centers in Gyumri and Vanadzor, the TUMO Center for Creative Technologies. “There are large-scale programs, but their implementation requires good specialists. And several educational projects are directed for this purpose, and we will be happy if the specialists of such leading university are also involved in this process”.

Talking about the achievements of the ICT field, it was stated that steps are being taken to introduce smart transportation system and smart system for road management. The state approach on providing tax privileges to startups was highlighted.

The first meeting with Mary Papazian was held last year. The steps outlined during that meeting are already being implemented. An agreement was reached to continue the discussions on new programs and future cooperation.



English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan