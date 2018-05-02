Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 02-05-18

YEREVAN, 2 MAY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 2 May, USD exchange rate down by 0.03 drams to 483.29 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 3.90 drams to 580.00 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.12 drams to 7.59 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 6.81 drams to 659.93 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 212.60 drams to 20309.89 drams. Silver price down by 5.07 drams to 252.49 drams. Platinum price down by 202.88 drams to 13968.78 drams.