Mkhitaryan seen training with Gunners as injury turns out trivial

YEREVAN, MAY 2, ARMENPRESS. Captain of Armenia’s national football team, midfielder of London’s Arsenal is back on track as his latest injury turned out to be trivial.

Mkhitaryan was seen training with his Gunners teammates with a bandage on his knee.

Few days ago Armenia’s Henrikh Mkhitaryan returned from injury during Arsenal’s defeat to Manchester United on Sunday, but was left nursing a knock after levelling the scores.



“I took off Mkhitaryan because he had a little knock on his knee again, on the same knee - we could see that just looking at him in the dressing room. Ospina has a rib problem and Alex Iwobi has a hamstring problem, so we’ll see how well everyone recovers. Thursday will come very quickly”, Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger said at a post-match press conference.

Asked whether they’ll be out for the match against Atletico on Thursday, Wenger said: “Definitely? At the moment, no, but we’ll have to monitor them over the next 48 hours. We’ll know more on Tuesday”.

Arsenal midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan scored a goal for the Gunners in the Sunday match against his former teammates Manchester United.

The Gunners however lost 2:1.

