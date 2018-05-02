Railway operations suspended until blockings are eliminated – ministry says

YEREVAN, MAY 2, ARMENPRESS. South Caucasian Railways CJSC – the operator of Armenia’s railways , has announced it is suspending cargo and passenger operations until the obstructions are eliminated. Demonstrators have blocked railway trains and didn’t allow operations. The railway operator made the suspension decision with agreement of the ministry of transportation, communication and IT.

In a statement, the ministry said the railway operator and the ministry prioritizes the safety of passengers and cargo, which is impossible to fully guarantee in the current situation taking into account the blockings and interference into operations of railway transportation.

The statement cited dangers associated with emergency braking distance of trains – which is 800 meters for the passenger train and about 1000 meters for the cargo train.

The ministry called on demonstrators not to obstruct the normal functioning of railway transportation, which has strategic importance, and to maintain safety precautions.

Protests and civil disobedience campaigns continue in Armenia after Nikol Pashinyan failed to become Prime Minister in the May 1 election.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan