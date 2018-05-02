Nationalists make decision to nominate Erdogan’s candidacy in Turkish presidential election

YEREVAN, MAY 2, ARMENPRESS. The parliamentary faction of the Nationalist Movement party of Turkey made a decision to nominate incumbent president, leader of the ruling Justice and Development party, Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s candidacy in the Turkish presidential election, Anadolu reports.

The faction held a closed-door meeting. It is expected the nationalists will apply to the Supreme Election Council on May 4.

Turkey will hold snap presidential and parliamentary elections on June 24. After the elections the country will transition from the parliamentary system to the presidential one.

The ruling Justice and Development party has not yet submitted an application, but it is known that its candidate is incumbent president Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The Nationalist Movement party earlier announced endorsing Erdogan’s candidacy.

Leader of the Turkish Good party Meral Aksener has officially submitted an application to the Supreme Election Council on May 2 for the registration of her candidacy in the Turkish presidential election. On May 1 Vatan (Fatherland) party has officially nominated its leader Dogu Perincek’s candidacy for the president.

