EEU, Iran to sign interim agreement May 17


YEREVAN, MAY 2, ARMENPRESS. The Eurasian Economic Union and Iran are planning to sign an interim agreement on creating a free trade zone on May 17 during the Astana Economic Forum in the Kazakh capital, Kazakhstan’s minister of national economy Timur Suleymenov said during the country’s Cabinet meeting on May 2.

He said that another document is also planned to be signed on May 17 – the agreement on trade-economic cooperation between EEU and China.

EEU member states include Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Russia.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan

 




