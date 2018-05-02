Assistant to Armenian President denies reports on Armen Sarkissian’s nomination for PM

YEREVAN, MAY 2, ARMENPRESS. Hasmik Petrosyan, assistant to the President of Armenia, denies the reports in social networks according to which President Armen Sarkissian’s candidacy will be nominated for the Prime Minister.

“It’s an absolute absurdity and absolute lie”, Petrosyan told ARMENPRESS, commenting on these reports.

The second round of the election for Prime Minister will take place May 8, at 12:00 in the Armenian parliament. After nearly 9 hours of debates on electing a Prime Minister on May 1, with opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan being the sole candidate, the Armenian parliament failed to make the election as 56 lawmakers voted against and 45 lawmakers voted in favor.

In the second round, candidates nominated by at least one third of the total number of MPs are entitled to participate in the election. If a Prime Minister isn’t elected in the second round also, the parliament is dissolved by virtue of law.

