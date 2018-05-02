Artsakh’s President holds meeting with supreme command staff of Defense Army

YEREVAN, MAY 2, ARMENPRESS. President of the Republic of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan on May 2 visited the defense ministry where he met with the supreme command staff of the Defense Army, the Artsakh presidential office told Armenpress.

Different issues relating to the country’s defense capacity were discussed. A special focus was paid on the current situation in the Artsakh-Azerbaijan border.

Defense minister Levon Mnatsakanyan and other responsible officials delivered corresponding reports.

